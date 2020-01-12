VILLWOCK, Charles C. 81, passed away on January 9, 2020. Chuck enjoyed boating, camping and spending time outdoors with his family. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Joyce; sons, Scot (Cheryl) Villwock, Charles "Chaz" Villwock; daughters, Mary Lu Bryson, Peggy Sue Bergholz, Jill Atchison; sister, Joy Villwock; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 11 am at Meadowlawn Memorial Gardens. Meadowlawn Funeral Home www. meadowlawnmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 12, 2020