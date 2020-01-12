Charles Villwock

Obituary
VILLWOCK, Charles C. 81, passed away on January 9, 2020. Chuck enjoyed boating, camping and spending time outdoors with his family. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Joyce; sons, Scot (Cheryl) Villwock, Charles "Chaz" Villwock; daughters, Mary Lu Bryson, Peggy Sue Bergholz, Jill Atchison; sister, Joy Villwock; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 11 am at Meadowlawn Memorial Gardens. Meadowlawn Funeral Home www. meadowlawnmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 12, 2020
