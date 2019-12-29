|
82, of Clearwater, FL, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ellen; a son, Ron; a daughter, Tammy; two brothers, Walter (Marilyn) and Marvin (Elaine); two grandchildren, Zachary and Hannah; and sister-in-law, Marcella. Contributions may be made to Alzheimer's or Cancer research. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and funeral service on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., both at the funeral home. For complete obituary and online condolences, please visit www.MossFeasterClearwater.com.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 29, 2019