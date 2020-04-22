Charles WARD (1944 - 2020)
WARD, Charles E. of Spring Hill, passed away peacefully in his sleep April 15, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Ward; his son, Michael Ward; and daughter, Angela Warren of North Carolina. Charles lived in Timber Pines, and was an active member of Spring Hill Baptist Church. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, fishing and billiards. A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, please donate to . Downing Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
