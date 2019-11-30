WILLIAMS, Charles D. Oct. 02, 1952 - Nov. 02, 2019. Charles was 67 and is survived by his wife, Emily Ann Williams; daughter, Krystal Shattuck; father, Roy Williams; grandchildren, Tucker Shattuck, Amy Pingel, Kyrie, Drew, and Tony Rotolo; and great-grand- children, Sophia and Theodore Pingel. Charles was a humorous thoughtful and generous person who loved computers which he would build for children without a computer, German Shepherd dogs, and advocating for dogs with Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI). He worked for the Hillsborough School Board and IBM where he supported the development of the first PC and several other computers. Charles attended Brandon High School, Tampa Technical Institute, and Polk State College where he graduated with Honors cum laude. Please celebrate Charles' life at a Service to be held Dec. 5, 2 pm, followed by a reception at Holy Innocents' Episcopal Church, 604 North Valrico Road, Valrico, Florida 33594. (813) 689-3130. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Humane Society. Our entire family will miss him dearly.

