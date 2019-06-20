Charles WILLIAMSON

Obituary
WILLIAMSON, Charles

75, of Spring Hill, FL, passed away June 16, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Nancy Williamson; brother, Gary Williamson; his three children, Deborah Ricciardi, Daniel Williamson, and Darren Williamson; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on June 21 from 4-8 pm at Brewer & Sons Funeral Home, 1190 S. Broad St., Brooksville, FL 34601. Funeral will be on June 22, 11 am, at St. John's Episcopal Church, 200 S. Brooksville Ave., Brooksville, FL 34601. Internment will be at Brookside Cemetery, Watertown, NY. Please visit www.brewerfuneral.com to leave your condolences.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 20, 2019
