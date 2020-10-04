1/1
Charles WILSON
WILSON, Charles Carver "C.C." of St. Petersburg, pass-ed away September 26, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Sandy Wilson; daughter, Winnie Wilson Sunquist; stepson, Ementi Coary; daughter-in-law, Tina Coary; and grandchildren, Harmon, Hunter, Lili and Sabrina. C.C. was a highly decorated Army veteran (over 40 medals and honors), and was most proud of the purple hearts and bronze star. He was a man of honor and integrity, a family man. He will be interred at Bay Pines National Cemetery. Any donations may be made to http://engage.fisherhouse.org/goto/Charles_Wilson. Sorensen Funeral Home

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
October 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Richard E. Sorensen & Staff
