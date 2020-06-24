Charles WITCHARD

WITCHARD, Charles E. 72, of St. Petersburg passed away June 21, 2020. He served in the U.S. Army. He is survived by his daughters, Christina Witchard and Kaleesa Dorn; brother, Terry Edwards; sisters, Barbara Witchard, Evelena Huff, Linda Rowe, and Lynette Swanson; five grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Graveside services are Saturday, June 27, 10:30 am at Woodlawn Memory Gardens, 101 58th St. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.