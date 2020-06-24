Charles WITCHARD
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WITCHARD, Charles E. 72, of St. Petersburg passed away June 21, 2020. He served in the U.S. Army. He is survived by his daughters, Christina Witchard and Kaleesa Dorn; brother, Terry Edwards; sisters, Barbara Witchard, Evelena Huff, Linda Rowe, and Lynette Swanson; five grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Graveside services are Saturday, June 27, 10:30 am at Woodlawn Memory Gardens, 101 58th St. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
(727) 623-9025
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved