YELTON, Charles Sr.
"Buddy"
77, of Odessa, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. Buddy retired from Delta airlines. He was predeceased by his son, Charles Jr. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Janna; children, David (Michelle) Yelton, Chris (Kelly) Yelton; three granddaughters; two grandsons; three great-granddaughters; sisters, Barbara and Nancy; brother, Robert; and multiple nieces, nephews, and cousins. Blount & Curry MacDill
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 17, 2019