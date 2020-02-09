JIROUSEK, Charlie Luthier and trained Forester, passed away January 11, 2020. Charles Edward Jirousek was born in 1941 and raised in Minneapolis. He received a Bachelors of Science in Forestry from the University of Minnesota. After college he fought forest fires in Young, Arizona, and worked as a surveyor. He worked for Gibson, and lived in Berkeley and San Francisco. In 1972 he went on to building a house in Duluth, Minnesota where he started a family and also his business, Arrowhead Music. Arrowhead Music relocated to Florida and was in Safety Harbor for 33 years. Over the course of his career he built and repaired stringed instruments for musicians and collectors nationally and internationally. He specialized in repairing antique stringed instruments and building 12-string guitars, mandolins, and ukuleles. He was also a musician, a lover of minerals, plants, hunting and fishing, building, traveling, motorcycles, blues, folk, and the natural world. He is survived by his son, Jesse Jirousek; daughter, Terri Jirousek; and nieces, Sara Catterall and Zoe Miller-Lee. An individual, who really chose to live life, he will be missed by many. A wake will be held this summer to celebrate his life.

