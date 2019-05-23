Charlie Mae MORRIS

Service Information
Smith Funeral Home
1534 18th Avenue South
St. Petersburg, FL
33705
(727)-894-2266
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Smith Funeral Home
1534 18th Avenue South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
View Map
Wake
Friday, May 24, 2019
7:30 PM
Smith Funeral Home
1534 18th Avenue South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Moriah M.B. Church
Obituary
MORRIS, Charlie Mae

age 81, of St. Petersburg, FL, transitioned on May 15, 2019. A member of Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, she is survived by six sons; three sisters; 20 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren and other relatives. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 25, at 11 am, at Mt. Moriah M.B. Church. Visitation is on Friday, May 24 from 4-8:30 pm, with a wake at 7:30 pm.

Smith Funeral Home (727) 894-2266
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 23, 2019
