MORRIS, Charlie Mae
age 81, of St. Petersburg, FL, transitioned on May 15, 2019. A member of Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, she is survived by six sons; three sisters; 20 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren and other relatives. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 25, at 11 am, at Mt. Moriah M.B. Church. Visitation is on Friday, May 24 from 4-8:30 pm, with a wake at 7:30 pm.
Smith Funeral Home (727) 894-2266
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 23, 2019