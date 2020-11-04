Or Copy this URL to Share

WALLS, Charlie Sr. 65, of St, Petersburg, transit-ioned October 23, 2020. He is is survived by his loving and beautiful wife of 32 years, Ella Walls; six sons; three daughters; three brothers; one sister; 25 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchild-ren; mother-in-law, Sarah Dudley; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation is Friday 3-7 pm, Funeral service is Saturday November 7, 11 am at Prayer Tower C.O.G.I.C. Lawson Funeral Home 727-623-9025



