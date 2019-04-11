Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlotte Elaine (Johnson) REID. View Sign

REID, Charlotte Elaine (Johnson)



ascended to our Heavenly Father, Friday, April 5, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10 am, at Pentacostal Temple Church of God in Christ, 2230 - 22nd Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712; with Pastor Elder B.O. Walker officiating, wake service 6-8 pm at the church. A native of St. Petersburg, FL, Charlotte was the youngest child of Bennie (US Veteran) and Laura Ellison Johnson (professional seamstress and upholsterer). Charlotte was responsible for Tyrone Middle School being the first school within Pinellas County Schools to be nominated and invited to become an AVID National Demonstration School. After 38 years of dedicated service to Pinellas County Schools (34 years of which were at Tyrone Middle), as well as having taught evening computer/typing courses at Pinellas-Technical School of Pinellas County, Charlotte retired on October 31, 2012.



Charlotte was preceded in death by her father and mother, Bennie and Laura Johnson; and her sister, Helen Henry.



Cherished to treasure her legacy are her two children, Dharvette Yuvon Barwick (Anthony) and William Edward Reid, Jr. (Sondra); two grandchildren, Demetria Deneen Bizell and Caleb Matthew Cromwell; one great-grandchild, Lathan Simmieon Lott affectionately known as "Grammy's Boy"; siblings, Dorothy Patterson and Dr. Thelma J Nolan (Dr. Zubie W. Metcalf) (Tallahassee, FL); one goddaughter, Ty'Eisha Monet Neal; dedicated Friend, Theresa Martin; special friends, Sara Matthews and Mother Susie Dixon; best friends, Yvon Forehand, Deborah Woodard, and Darlene Monroe and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, church family, and friends.



Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025

REID, Charlotte Elaine (Johnson)ascended to our Heavenly Father, Friday, April 5, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10 am, at Pentacostal Temple Church of God in Christ, 2230 - 22nd Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712; with Pastor Elder B.O. Walker officiating, wake service 6-8 pm at the church. A native of St. Petersburg, FL, Charlotte was the youngest child of Bennie (US Veteran) and Laura Ellison Johnson (professional seamstress and upholsterer). Charlotte was responsible for Tyrone Middle School being the first school within Pinellas County Schools to be nominated and invited to become an AVID National Demonstration School. After 38 years of dedicated service to Pinellas County Schools (34 years of which were at Tyrone Middle), as well as having taught evening computer/typing courses at Pinellas-Technical School of Pinellas County, Charlotte retired on October 31, 2012.Charlotte was preceded in death by her father and mother, Bennie and Laura Johnson; and her sister, Helen Henry.Cherished to treasure her legacy are her two children, Dharvette Yuvon Barwick (Anthony) and William Edward Reid, Jr. (Sondra); two grandchildren, Demetria Deneen Bizell and Caleb Matthew Cromwell; one great-grandchild, Lathan Simmieon Lott affectionately known as "Grammy's Boy"; siblings, Dorothy Patterson and Dr. Thelma J Nolan (Dr. Zubie W. Metcalf) (Tallahassee, FL); one goddaughter, Ty'Eisha Monet Neal; dedicated Friend, Theresa Martin; special friends, Sara Matthews and Mother Susie Dixon; best friends, Yvon Forehand, Deborah Woodard, and Darlene Monroe and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, church family, and friends.Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025 Funeral Home Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services

4535 Central Avenue

St. Petersburg , FL 33713

(727) 623-9025 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close