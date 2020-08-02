Charlotte EVANS

EVANS, Charlotte Ann Viers Messner 79, passed away on July 19, 2020. Charlotte was born on March 15, 1941 in Dover, FL to David and Easter Viers. She is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Melvin Evans, her first husband Larry Messner; children, Renny Messner (Pu), Daniel Messner (Tina), Tina Messner McClure; siblings, Agnes McKinney, Wanda Snyder. She has nine grandchildren; and six great- grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, David and Easter Viers; her daughter, Kristy Messner Diaz; her brothers, Tommy, Bob and Bill Viers; her sisters, Frances Smith Crow, Leona May, Hazel Bridges Snelling, Betty Greene Stover. A service is not scheduled at this time.



