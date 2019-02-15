BLAKLEY, Charlotte Hamrick
89, wife of the late John "Jack" Blakley Sr. of Clearwater, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Brookdale Countryside. Born March 17, 1929, in Clearwater, Florida, she was a daughter of the late James Frank and Lila Hamrick. She is survived by a son, Terry and his wife, Bonnie of Daleville, AL. She is also survived by her sister, Muriel Johnson of Brooksville, FL; and numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, John Sr.; she was predeceased by two sons, John Jr. and Robert "Bob;" as well as her brothers, J.F. Hamrick, Richard Hamrick, and Charles Hamrick.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019