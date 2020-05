HOFMANN, Charlotte Gayle 66, of Tampa, went home on May 1, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband, Theodore (Ted); her children, Matthew Oliver, Loren and Patrick; her granddaughters, Tessa, Anja, Emily, Grace and Andromeda (Andie). We cherish the time we had with her, and her love and light will continue on in our memories. Service to be scheduled at a later date.



