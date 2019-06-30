MAHONEY, Charlotte Mae
91, of Lutz, Florida passed away June 26, 2019. She grew up in Lilly, GA, and moved to Tampa as a teenager. She married Tom Mahoney Jr. in 1956. She was a loving wife and mother. She was an active volunteer and served as an officer in many local organizations including president of the Lutz-Land O' Lakes Women's Club in the 70's-80's and was president of the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Post 273 in, Madeira Beach. Tom and Charlotte retired from T.A. Mahoney Co. in 1992 and have spent their time in Madeira Beach, Lutz, and Blairsville, GA. They traveled throughout the country visiting family and friends. Charlotte was an avid bridge player, and enjoyed spending time with everyone. She never met a stranger and was loved by everyone she met. She told her family that she had a full and happy life with no regrets. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 plus years, Tom; two daughters, Susan Arch (Gerald) and Karen Marshall (Gerald); two sons, Tom Mahoney III (Carol) and Jerry Mahoney; two sisters, Jackie Pyle and Betty Harper; one brother, John Daves (Karen); seven grandchildren, David Arch (Jocelyn), Thomas Mahoney IV (Meagan), Kevan Condra, Ryan Marshall (Haley), Britany Sembower (Jordon), Chrissy Jones, Ryan Whitman (Michelle); and eight great-grandchildren. Services will be held on Monday, July 1, at Loyless Funeral Home located at 5310 Land O' Lakes Blvd in Land O' Lakes. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm and the Memorial will begin at 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Moffitt Cancer Center, Gulfside Hospice, or the .
Loyless Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 30, 2019