Charlotte SAVIGNAC

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlotte SAVIGNAC.
Obituary
Send Flowers

SAVIGNAC, Charlotte M. of Tampa, FL, was born in Atlanta, GA, October 9, 1933. She lived a life that encouraged others by her kindness. As Amazing Grace played, her spirit left the world on September 15, 2019. She took a piece of our hearts with her, but she left a piece of hers. She leaves behind her son, Edward Briggs Savignac, his wife Kathy and four children, Stillwater, MN; daughter, Charlotte Jeannine Savignac, Tampa, FL. "Out on Errands, back at 5ish"...Services, 2 pm, Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Harborside Christian Church, 2200 Marshall St, Safety Harbor, FL; reception to follow at 4-7 pm at Palma Ceia Country Club, 1601 S. MacDill Ave., Tampa, FL.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.