SAVIGNAC, Charlotte M. of Tampa, FL, was born in Atlanta, GA, October 9, 1933. She lived a life that encouraged others by her kindness. As Amazing Grace played, her spirit left the world on September 15, 2019. She took a piece of our hearts with her, but she left a piece of hers. She leaves behind her son, Edward Briggs Savignac, his wife Kathy and four children, Stillwater, MN; daughter, Charlotte Jeannine Savignac, Tampa, FL. "Out on Errands, back at 5ish"...Services, 2 pm, Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Harborside Christian Church, 2200 Marshall St, Safety Harbor, FL; reception to follow at 4-7 pm at Palma Ceia Country Club, 1601 S. MacDill Ave., Tampa, FL.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 19, 2019