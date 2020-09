MAPP, Charlsia "Mother Mapp" passed on September 15, 2020 at 81. She is under the care of Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home in Brandon, Florida. All services are at the funeral home. Visitation is Friday, Oct. 2, from 5-7 pm; Funeral is Saturday Oct. 3, at 11 am; and Graveside service will immediately follow the funeral at Hillsboro Memorial Gardens.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store