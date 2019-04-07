FELKER, Chauncey M.
83, of Lithia, passed away Thursday morning April 4 2019. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jacqueline A. Felker; his loving daughter, Lori Felker Blomquist; grandson, Daniel N. Ryals and his loving partner Sabrina; great-grandchildren, Jayden and Skyla Ryals; and one sister, June Ellen Sodervick of Wabash Indiana. He was preceded in death by his son, Bradford J. Felker. He was a graduate of Purdue University with a degree in pharmacy, and later a Master's degree in hospital pharmacy from Butler University in Indiana. He retired from Tampa General Hospital, where he worked for 25 years. His passions in life were his family, horses, college basketball, and singing in the choir at New Hope Methodist Church, where he and Jacquee were members for almost 40 years. A memorial service to honor his life will be Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 4 pm at New Hope Methodist Church, 120 N. Knights Ave., Brandon FL, 33510. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 7, 2019