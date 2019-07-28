FERLITA, Cheryl Ann
of Tampa, FL, age 72, born in San Antonio, TX on February 17, 1947, passed away on July 13, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Shea Ferlita; grandson, Levn Ferlita; brother, Dennis (Karol) Copeland of Brownsville, TX; her nephew, Aaron Copeland; half-brother, Randal Edkins; and her life-partner of 33 years, Larry Maas. Cheryl will be missed as a firecracker with a giant smile and sense of humor to match. There will be a celebration of life ceremony held at a future date. Please check https://everloved.com/life-of/ cheryl-ann-ferlita/ for more information. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in her name to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. Any correspondence should be directed to [email protected]
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 28, 2019