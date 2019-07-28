Cheryl Ann FERLITA

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cheryl Ann FERLITA.
Obituary
Send Flowers

FERLITA, Cheryl Ann

of Tampa, FL, age 72, born in San Antonio, TX on February 17, 1947, passed away on July 13, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Shea Ferlita; grandson, Levn Ferlita; brother, Dennis (Karol) Copeland of Brownsville, TX; her nephew, Aaron Copeland; half-brother, Randal Edkins; and her life-partner of 33 years, Larry Maas. Cheryl will be missed as a firecracker with a giant smile and sense of humor to match. There will be a celebration of life ceremony held at a future date. Please check https://everloved.com/life-of/ cheryl-ann-ferlita/ for more information. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in her name to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. Any correspondence should be directed to [email protected]
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.