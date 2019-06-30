HOFFMAN, Cheryl Ann (Call)
of Clearwater, passed May 24, 2019 with husband, Brian Hoffman, by her side at Tampa General Hospital. She is survived by her loving pets, RC and Lillilou and sister, Marilyn Dabe, and family. She was a profound lover of life and animals, and never had a bad word to say to any of mankind's creatures. She loved to help people as a paralegal for 20 years, or as a business owner of Window Kote, with her husband of 15 years. A Service of Life will be held July 28, in Michigan, then October 5, in Clearwater FL. If you wish to donate, please visit petsforvets.org
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 30, 2019