SIMONS, Cheryl B.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cheryl B. SIMONS.
64, passed away surrounded by her loving family on March 2, 2019. She was born on June 16, 1954 in Shelby County, TN. Cheryl was preceded in death by her mother, Jean Blair and her loving husband, Henry Simons. Left behind to cherish her memory are sons, Christopher Shawn Richardson, John Paul Richardson; father, Robert Blair; sisters, Joanie Minor, Kathy Rowan; brothers, William "Bill" and Jonathan "Jon" Blair; as well as her grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 11 am, on April 6 at Countryside Funeral Home, 9185 NE Jacksonville Rd., Anthony, FL 32617, Pastor Mark Walton officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
Countryside Funeral Home
9185 NE Jacksonville Road
Anthony, FL 32617
352-620-2006
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 31, 2019