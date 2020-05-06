Or Copy this URL to Share

COOPER-GREER, Cheryl R. 60, of St. Petersburg transition-ed April 25, 2020. She is survived by her dearest mother, Daisy Odom Harris; son, Dominic Jenkins; son-in law, Jermaine Raymond; daughter, Ashley Raymond; sisters, Yvette Odom-Wilkes, Yvonne Oliver, Cynthia Harris, and Cynthia Cooper; stepbrother, Kevin Harris; and five grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday 3-7 pm at Lawson Funeral Home 727-623-9025.



