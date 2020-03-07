CORRAL, Cheryl 70, of Spring Hill FL, peacefully passed away on March 5, 2020 after a brief illness. She was a 1969 graduate of Henry Hudson Regional and attended Monmouth College. Cheryl was the owner of the Horse & Crown Pub for 18 years and was a friend and mother figure to all who knew her. Her heart knew no bounds of love and generosity to her friends and her community. She was predeceased by her parents and brother. She is survived by her son, Curtis; and two grandsons, Carter and Colton; two sisters, Vicki and Kathy; and two nieces; and two nephews. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, March 8 at the Horse & Crown Pub at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation in her name to The , a charity close to her heart. Condolences to the family may be expressed at: DowningFuneralHomeandCremation.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 7, 2020