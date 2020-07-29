DUPREE-MESKER, Cheryl K. 65, of Crystal River, FL, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 following an extended illness. She was born April 28, 1955 to Marjorie and L.B. Dupree at Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater, FL. When Cheryl was a young girl, her family moved to St. Petersburg, FL. She attended Lakewood High School where she was a cheerleader, she played on the tennis team, was voted most humorous by her classmates and graduated in 1973. After High School, Cheryl attended Berry College in Georgia for two years and helped start the women's cross country track team. She then transferred to the University of Florida completing her Bachelor's degree in Nursing. After graduation, Cheryl became a flight attendant for Delta Air Lines, retiring in 2006 after traveling the world. Cheryl then focused on her nursing background working at the Citrus County Public Health Department and concluded with five years at Citrus Memorial Hospital. Cheryl was also a successful real estate investor. Cheryl loved to exercise, swim laps, ride her bike, play tennis, kayaking, snorkeling and raising golden retrievers. Cheryl recently took up piano lessons and her music could be heard throughout the home. Cheryl always had a bright smile, ready to laugh and was warm, caring and gracious to everyone she met. Cheryl will be greatly missed by her husband, Richard; and her other family members, Lester and Cheryl Mesker, Roger and Donna Mesker, Jim and Cindy Mesker, and David Mesker; and all of her many friends. Cheryl attended service at the Crystal River United Methodist Church where her wedding to Richard was blessed in 1996. Funeral services will be 11 am, Friday, July 31, in the sanctuary at the Crystal River United Methodist Church, with Rev. David Rawls presiding. The family will receive friends from 10 am, until the hour of service. Private interment will follow at Florida National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Cheryl's memory to a local animal rescue organization. Arrangements are under the direction of: Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store