Cheryl DUPREE-MESKER
1955 - 2020
DUPREE-MESKER, Cheryl K. 65, of Crystal River, FL, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 following an extended illness. She was born April 28, 1955 to Marjorie and L.B. Dupree at Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater, FL. When Cheryl was a young girl, her family moved to St. Petersburg, FL. She attended Lakewood High School where she was a cheerleader, she played on the tennis team, was voted most humorous by her classmates and graduated in 1973. After High School, Cheryl attended Berry College in Georgia for two years and helped start the women's cross country track team. She then transferred to the University of Florida completing her Bachelor's degree in Nursing. After graduation, Cheryl became a flight attendant for Delta Air Lines, retiring in 2006 after traveling the world. Cheryl then focused on her nursing background working at the Citrus County Public Health Department and concluded with five years at Citrus Memorial Hospital. Cheryl was also a successful real estate investor. Cheryl loved to exercise, swim laps, ride her bike, play tennis, kayaking, snorkeling and raising golden retrievers. Cheryl recently took up piano lessons and her music could be heard throughout the home. Cheryl always had a bright smile, ready to laugh and was warm, caring and gracious to everyone she met. Cheryl will be greatly missed by her husband, Richard; and her other family members, Lester and Cheryl Mesker, Roger and Donna Mesker, Jim and Cindy Mesker, and David Mesker; and all of her many friends. Cheryl attended service at the Crystal River United Methodist Church where her wedding to Richard was blessed in 1996. Funeral services will be 11 am, Friday, July 31, in the sanctuary at the Crystal River United Methodist Church, with Rev. David Rawls presiding. The family will receive friends from 10 am, until the hour of service. Private interment will follow at Florida National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Cheryl's memory to a local animal rescue organization. Arrangements are under the direction of: Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Sanctuary at the Crystal River United Methodist Church
JUL
31
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Sanctuary at the Crystal River United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Home
1901 South Highway 19
Crystal River, FL 34429
(352) 795-2678
Memories & Condolences

July 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lyman Strickland & the Staff of Strickland Funeral Home
July 28, 2020
Jonathan Walker
July 28, 2020
While never meeting Cheryl personally, from every thing I have always heard was she was a beautiful person, inside and out. My connection to Cheryl would be that I did work with Rich for many years in the same field and he too is a genuinely good person. Rich, my condolences sir, if there is anything I can do just let me know. I am truly sorry buddy.
Randy Carr
Coworker
July 28, 2020
Oh my, where to begin about this most wonderful lovely lady! I met Cheryl through Rich (work) who later moved into our neighborhood. I can say the word "never" when it comes to Cheryl.....I have NEVER seen her without a huge smile on her face. She was the most upbeat and happy woman. Cheryl and Rich went together like peas and carrots. She will be missed by so many people. Our love goes out to Rich and the rest of the family! She is going to make all those in heaven love her in an instant. Fly high my friend!
Wendie Kuhlman
Friend
July 28, 2020
Mike and I enjoyed Cheryl’s company so much at the family reunions and gatherings. Such a beautiful loving soul. Our hearts go out to the entire family. We can’t be there Friday, but we will be thinking of you and be with you in spirit.

With Sympathy,
Shannon and Mike Murphy
Family
July 28, 2020
Shannon Murphy
July 28, 2020
I knew Cheryl as a colleague and a friend. It broke my heart to hear of her passing. To me she was a bright star and I basked in her light. Her positive and seemingly boundless energy were awesome. It’s been years, but I can still she her great smile and feel what it was like to be in her force field. So privileged to have known her. Deepest regards to her husband and to all her loved ones.
Maryann Novak
July 28, 2020
I met Cheryl at functions with my nuclear plant co-workers. (Thank you Rich.) Always up beat and witty, an encounter with Cheryl was going to brighten your day.
Steve Chapin
Friend
July 28, 2020
You are my life. I love you and miss you so much. Your internal beauty will be with me forever.
Richard Mesker
Spouse
July 28, 2020
Cheryl's passing is just heartbreaking. I just recently saw her at a high school reunion where we laughed and shared memories of being next-door neighbors growing up. Cheryl was hysterical and as Debi said, her laugh was truly contagious . She will be so missed . May she Rest In Peace.
Micki Mitchell Johnson
Friend
July 27, 2020
Cheryl was one of my very first Baypoint Junior High School friends when I moved to St. Petersburg from Sarasota and we stayed friends through our years at Lakewood High School. Even though we lost touch after graduation, we always picked up where we left off when we had the opportunity to see each other at class reunion's or other events. Her contagious laugh will be forever missed in this world, God got a good one to cheer everyone up in Heaven. My deepest condolences to the family. Debi Wood Sibley
Debora J Sibley
Friend
