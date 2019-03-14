MAXWELL, Cheryl
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cheryl MAXWELL.
passed away on March 9, 2019. She was employed with the Pinellas County School Board for 38 years, and a life-long member of New Hope M.B. Church. She was preceded in death by husband, Aurthur Maxwell. She is survived by her mother, Florence Jenkins; sisters, Cassandra Watson (Paul), Celia Thomas, Celeste Edwards, Brenda Boykins, and Cynthia Hayes; brothers, Clifford Boykins Jr. (Tracey), George Watson, Kenneth Boykins (Cheryl), Anthony Boykins (Tammy); Aunt Rassie Farmer; Uncle Simmie Thomas (Jacqueline); a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be on Friday 3-8 pm, with the family receiving guests from 6-8 pm, at the funeral home. Funeral service is on Saturday, March 16, 11 am at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 2120 19th Street S, St. Petersburg.
Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
(727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 14, 2019