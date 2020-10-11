1/1
Cheryl STEFANICK
1950 - 2020
STEFANICK, Cheryl Ann 70, resident of Seminole, Florida, joined her heavenly family on October 3, 2020. Born February 20, 1950 in Cleveland, Ohio to Francis and Marjorie Stefanick, Cheryl was a true Florida Gator and loved her orange and blue. A graduate of Seminole High School and majorette for the Warhawks, Cheryl ran for Miss Seminole in 1968. Her love and dedication for her two cats, Callie and Milo was shared as a family. After 40 plus years of dedicated service Cheryl retired as an adjuster from Allstate Insurance Company. She is survived by her brothers, Ron (Sandy), Randy (Mary Ellen), Rob (Mary), Rory; and numerous niecesand nephews. Her warmth and loving smile will be missed by all who knew her. Cheryl is preceded in death by her father, Francis Stefanick; and mother, Marjorie Stefanick. A Celebration of Life will be held at Serenity Gardens Largo, Florida at a date to be announced later. The Family would like to Thank Palm Gardens of Largo and all the individual caregivers for their loving care and dedicated support for Cheryl and her family.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
