TROTTER, Cheryl L. 57, of St. Petersburg, FL, transitioned August 2, 2019. She was a member of New Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, and a United States Army Veteran. She is survived by husband, Robert Trotter; two daughters; a stepdaughter; father-in-law; two brothers; sister; seven grandchildren; and other relatives. Funeral service will be Saturday, Aug. 17, 11 am, at New Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 16, 4-7 pm, at Smith Funeral Home (727) 894-2266
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 15, 2019