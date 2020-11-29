VANNATTA, Cheryl Ann 59, of Pinellas Park, passed away at Hospice Woodside Thursday, November 26, 2020. Cheryl was born in St. Petersburg August 20, 1961, graduated from Pinellas Park High School and Pinellas Vocational Technical. She is survived by her parents, Bill and Connie Vannatta; her sister, Sandra (Fred) Boyer; her nieces, Nicole Wood and Tara Bellavia; and grand-nieces, Lia Postle and Parker Wood. Cheryl was a lifelong member and faithful volunteer at First United Methodist Church of Pinellas Park. A Memorial Service and Gathering will be held at a later date at United Methodist Church, 9025 49th St. N., Pinellas Park, FL 33782. Memorial gifts to First UMC-Pinellas Park appreciated. Taylor Family Funeral Home Pinellas Park, Florida 33781



