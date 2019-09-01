|
WILSON, Cheryl D "The Bowler's Friend" passed on August 26, 2019. Cheryl was born in Vidalia, GA on November 3, 1943. She was 75. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years Shelby; son, Troy; brother, Gregory Smith; grandchildren, Salvatore A. Facciponte "Sammy" and Charles T. Arnao Jr. "Tommy"; two great-grandchildren, Alyssa Arnao and Charles T. Arnao III; numerous cousins and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Wade Smith; mother, Emma Louise Smith; sister, Lydia Gail Lindsey and daughter, Tracy L. Padron. She graduated from Chamberlain High in 1961. She was the former co-owner/operator of Wilson's Pro Shop with her husband for over 20 years. She had many accolades and contributions, highlighted when her peers inducted her into the Tampa Women's Bowling Associationn Hall of Fame in 1996. Hundreds of friends and bowlers will miss her terribly. We deeply miss her smile, compassion, and yes, her tenacity. We are so saddened you have departed from us now. But your legacy and love will soldier on. Her life celebration is scheduled for Sept. 8 at 4730 N. Armenia Ave. in Tampa beginning at 11 am; visitation, 1-2:30 pm service, capping off with a celebration, food, eulogies, her life's work on display at Pinchasers-Midtown across the street from Boza & Roel from 2:30-4 pm. Please read the extensive obituary at: www.bozaroelfunerals.com Boza & Roel Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 1, 2019