McBRIDE, Cheryle 72, of Waco, Texas (formerly of Tampa), passed away May 7, 2020. Cheryle was born in Memphis, TN April 2, 1948 and was raised in Leesburg, FL. She attended Leesburg High School and graduated from Crystal River High School. Cheryle worked for Pan American Airlines as a flight attendant, for Carnation Company as a sales representative, and owned and operated McBride Travel in Tampa. Cheryle lived life to the fullest and was an avid tennis fan. She was known for her outgoing, fun-loving personality. Cheryle was preceded in death by her parents, William H. McBride of Leesburg and Patricia Sweat of Tampa, and brother, William H. "Bill" McBride Jr. of Tampa. She is survived by her brother, Paul (Pat); sister-in-law, Alex Sink; nephews, Chris McBride (Rebekah), Bert McBride (Alissa); niece, Dr. Lexie McBride Crawford (Douglas); five grandnephews and one grandniece. As per Cheryle's wishes no formal service is planned. Her cremains will be returned to Tampa at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Unbound Waco, to fight against human trafficking: www.unboundwaco.org/give

