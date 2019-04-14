Chester Eugene PRESCOTT

91, of Clearwater FL, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019. He was a WWII veteran and spent his retirement distributing 100's of 1000's of Bibles. He is survived by two brothers, four children, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Suncoast Cathedral in St. Petersburg, FL, June 15, 4 pm.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 14, 2019
