PRESCOTT, Chester Eugene
91, of Clearwater FL, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019. He was a WWII veteran and spent his retirement distributing 100's of 1000's of Bibles. He is survived by two brothers, four children, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Suncoast Cathedral in St. Petersburg, FL, June 15, 4 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 14, 2019