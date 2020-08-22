Chester STEPHENS

STEPHENS, Chester Leroy "Chet" was united with his heavenly Father on August 17, 2020. Chet is predeceased by his father, Frances M. Stephens; mother, Beulah (Hopkins) Stephens; sister, Frances (Stephens) Suther; and brother, Thomas M. Stephens. Chet is survived by three loving children, Chester Leroy "Lee" Stephens, Jr.; Glenn Elliott Stephens and Sandra "Sandee" Jeanne (Stephens) Hamilton; his faithful and devoted son-in-Law, Karl W. Hamilton and his children's mother, Bette Lou (Elliott) Stephens."Pa Pa", "Pops" is also survived by four adoring grandchildren, Stephen Walter Hamilton, Daniel Tate Hamilton, Rachael Ciara Hamilton and Samantha Jeanne Stephens. Born in West Palm Beach, Florida, Chet graduated from Palm Beach High School and served in the Navy during the Korean War. "Chet" spent his career in many Management positions with Bell South, formerly Southern Bell. He also faithfully served Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church in Ft. Lauderdale, FL as a Deacon, Chancel Choir Member, Head Parking Lot Attendant and Usher for over 30 years. Chet's final years were spent in Tampa, Florida; where he was so very loved by all of his Ayrshire neighbors. "Pa Pa" will be missed more than words could ever express, but we rejoice in knowing he is at peace and with his Family and beloved pets who went before him. A full honors Military gravesite Service will be held at Bay Pines VA Cemetery in St. Petersburg, FL, with a "Celebration of Life" to follow in the coming weeks.



