SZEJNER, Chester P. Chet was born in 1944 in Trenton, NJ, to Chester P. Szejner Sr. and Mildred Vandewater and passed away September 6, 2019. Chester Senior died young, so Chet was raised by his mom and Aunt Peg until he moved to Tampa in the early 1970s. He studied art and design and spent his career in retail, working in all aspects of display, primarily for Maas Brothers and Burdines, although he also consulted for other companies. Over more than two decades with Charlie Austin, Chet and Charlie dealt in buying and selling antiques and were widely known to dealers and clientele on the West Coast of Florida. Chet was predeceased by Charlie in 1998 and Millie in 2013. He is survived by his close circle of friends and his beloved Grand Pyrenees, Zoe. By Chet's instructions, no funeral services are planned. Friends may make a donation to The Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

