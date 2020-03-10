HICKS, Christa E. (Zschaler) also known as Grammie to many, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2020. Born July 25, 1923. Christa was loved by all who knew her and were lucky enough to spend any time with her. She was a survivor, a lover and a nurturer. Christa was the oldest of nine brothers and sisters. She came from Germany in 1952 with her two children, Douglas and Violetta. Her husband was from Tampa, so that is where they settled. Christa was preceded in death by her son, Douglas. She is survived by her daughter, Violetta Yerrid; grandchildren, Creighton West, Gable Yerrid, wife, Amanda, and Ashley Noriega; great-grandchildren, Chloe West, Christian Noriega and Sofia Noriega; sister, Esther Lovell; and niece, Sylvia Lovell; brothers and family in Germany, Walter Zschaler, Jochen Zschaler, many nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Anastasia Zschaler.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 10, 2020