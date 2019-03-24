Obituary Guest Book View Sign

KOWA, Christel Irmintraut



90, of Saint Petersburg, Florida, and Weaverville, North Carolina, passed peacefully and gracefully on March 4, 2019, after a brief illness. She was born in Dessau, Germany on Christmas Eve, 1928. She and her deceased husband, Karl-Heinz Kowa, immigrated from Germany after World Ware II, coming to America with empty pockets, and lived their American dream. They raised their family in Michigan and Florida before building their retirement home in North Carolina. They loved to travel and took their family to most of the states of the United States in a Winnebago. They also took their family abroad to visit their homeland and heritage. "What a Grand Journey" Christel had on Earth, traveling the world on trips East, West, North, and South, with last stops in South America, Antarctica, Cape Horn, up to the Andes Mountains and more.



Christel had a grand life. After successfully managing multiple apparel stores for ladies while raising her family in Florida, she retired with her husband in Weaverville, North Carolina. Even in retirement, perseverance and hard work were her passions, as demonstrated by her perennial garden that was the envy of master gardeners. She never missed an opportunity to add a personal touch to any holiday or family gathering. She always jumped at any opportunity to help a neighbor. Of all the accomplishments in her life, her children made her the most proud.



Surviving are her four children, Dina Herig of Port St. Lucie, Florida; Harald Kowa, M.D. and wife, Karen of Arden, North Carolina; and Pamela McMullen and husband, David of Saint Petersburg, Florida; seven grandchildren, Christopher Loman, Kamren Kowa and wife, Cassi, Dakota Henson, Karoline Kowa, Makade Henson, Rian McMullen, and Carah McMullen; and great-grandchildren, Dominic and Gabriel Loman and Alissa Wagner.



In lieu of bereavement floral arrangements, donations can be made in memory of Christel to Suncoast Hospice Foundation or to the Tribute Fund created in her memory at North Carolina Arboretum Society. Contributions can be mailed to the following: North Carolina Arboretum Society, Attention: Winnie Hough, Tribute Program, 100 Frederick Law Olmsted Way, Asheville, North Carolina 28806. Please provide the name that the tribute is for: Christel Kowa; or onLine Tributes can be made by visiting:



A Celebration of Christel's Life will be held at The North Carolina Arboretum, 100 Frederick Law Olmsted Way, Asheville North Carolina 28806. It will be on Saturday, April 13, from 2-4 pm. Guests can enter for free through the gatehouse after stating they are there for the Celebration of Life. The arrangements are being handled locally by:



Sorensen Funeral Home



3180 30th Avenue North



Saint Petersburg, Florida 33713



(727) 323-5111



SorensenFuneralHome.com

