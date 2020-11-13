1/
Christian LOCKARD
LOCKARD, Christian Shantelle was 32 years of age passed away on October 7, 2020 in Saint Petersburg, Florida. She has lived and was cherished by all of her family and friends. The family who preceded her was her father, Harry Grant Kramer; mother, Charlotte Elaine Anderson; and her son, Xavier Kruz Smith. Shantelle's immediate family is her daughter, Courtney Lockard; husband, Kurt Lockard; her brother, Jason Mosher; cousins, James and Shannon Whitney; also Josh Burke. She survived by a number of other cousins, aunts, uncles, grandparents, and lots of close friends. The memorial services will be preformed at First Christian Church 13272 Park Blvd. Seminole, FL 33776 on November 14, 2020 at 3 pm.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 13, 2020.
