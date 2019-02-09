MARTIN, Christina
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christina Ada (McPherson) MARTIN.
80, of Tampa, native of Scotland, passed away on Feb. 1, 2019 surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her son, Ronald Martin; parents, Peter and Grace McPherson of Loanhead, Scotland; her sisters, Helen Stevenson, Dorothy Livingstone, Brenda Steven. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Curtis Martin; her son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Jeannine Martin; and her grandson, Ian Martin. Private memorial will be held.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 9, 2019