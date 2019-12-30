BARQUERA, Christina Angelo "Tina" 90, passed away at home on December 27, 2019 with her son, Michael close by her side. She was born in Corona, NY and moved to Dunedin Florida in 1980 from Bellmore Long Island, New York. She worked for the Clearwater Police Department for 14 years as a support staff member and was Chief Sid Klein's secretary. She is survived by her daughter, Christina Scherf of Seminole, FL; two sons, Michael Barquera of Clearwater FL and Mark Barquera of Arizona; two brothers, John Angelo of Forest Hills, NY and Anthony Angelo of Westbury, NY; a sister, Jeanie Smith of Lakeronkonko- ma, NY; two grandsons, Cory Lube of Largo, FL and Daniel Jordon of Tampa, FL. A private funeral service will be held at Sylvan Abby Memorial Park on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 2 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020