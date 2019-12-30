Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christina BARQUERA. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BARQUERA, Christina Angelo "Tina" 90, passed away at home on December 27, 2019 with her son, Michael close by her side. She was born in Corona, NY and moved to Dunedin Florida in 1980 from Bellmore Long Island, New York. She worked for the Clearwater Police Department for 14 years as a support staff member and was Chief Sid Klein's secretary. She is survived by her daughter, Christina Scherf of Seminole, FL; two sons, Michael Barquera of Clearwater FL and Mark Barquera of Arizona; two brothers, John Angelo of Forest Hills, NY and Anthony Angelo of Westbury, NY; a sister, Jeanie Smith of Lakeronkonko- ma, NY; two grandsons, Cory Lube of Largo, FL and Daniel Jordon of Tampa, FL. A private funeral service will be held at Sylvan Abby Memorial Park on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 2 pm.

BARQUERA, Christina Angelo "Tina" 90, passed away at home on December 27, 2019 with her son, Michael close by her side. She was born in Corona, NY and moved to Dunedin Florida in 1980 from Bellmore Long Island, New York. She worked for the Clearwater Police Department for 14 years as a support staff member and was Chief Sid Klein's secretary. She is survived by her daughter, Christina Scherf of Seminole, FL; two sons, Michael Barquera of Clearwater FL and Mark Barquera of Arizona; two brothers, John Angelo of Forest Hills, NY and Anthony Angelo of Westbury, NY; a sister, Jeanie Smith of Lakeronkonko- ma, NY; two grandsons, Cory Lube of Largo, FL and Daniel Jordon of Tampa, FL. A private funeral service will be held at Sylvan Abby Memorial Park on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 2 pm. Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close