TAGARAS, Christina passed away November 15, 2020 at 100 years old. She is preceded in death by her husband, Theodore J. Tagaras. She is survived by her sons, John Tagaras and Neil (Teresa) Tagaras; grandchildren, Preston Tagaras and Krista Tagaras; stepgrandchildren, Heather, Brandon and Cole Wymbs. She was an elementary school teacher for 30 years in New York. She volunteered to teach Junior bowling for 25 years; moved from New York to Tarpon Springs; volunteered tutoring at Sunset Hills Elementary; volunteered at the Tarpon Train Station; and belonged to the Art Association. She loved attending all her grandchildren's sporting events. She never missed a Tarpon High Football game. The family was her most important gift in life. Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 20 5-7 pm, and Saturday, Nov. 21, 10-11 am, at the Dobies Funeral Home, Tarpon Springs, Florida, with services to follow at 11 am. Dobies Funeral Home, Tarpon



