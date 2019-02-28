Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christine "Chris" (Dorsey) ABRAM. View Sign

ABRAM, Christine (Dorsey)



"Chris" 92, of Kennett Square, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully Sunday, February 24, 2019. Chris attended Swarthmore University and The University of Delaware, earning her Bachelor's in 1948, and received her Master's in Special Education in 1969. After many years working on Capitol Hill, she retired to Anna Maria Island, Florida in 1989, where she volunteered at Selby Gardens. Christine is survived by her brother, Coleman (Astrid) Dorsey; children, Jonathan (Eleni), Gregory (Francesca), and Nell; and her grandchildren, Audrey, Cleo, Jack, Wade, and Zo. Her family and friends remember her as a quiet observer, a lover of learning, a passionate advocate for change, and a woman who was cherished by many. Her love of books, bugs, and nature will live on in all of us, as will our love for her.

