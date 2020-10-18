1/1
Christine Anne DiCICCO
DiCICCO, Christine Anne Adams got her wings and went to walk with the angels October 13, 2020. She was 73 years old. She was born September 20, 1947 in Pittsfield, Massachusetts to Frederick and Beverly Adams. She graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1965 and soon after, married the love of her life, Larry. In 1975, she moved to Florida and has lived in Zephyrhills for the last 25 years. Chris was an exceptional wife, mother, grandmother, sister, niece, cousin and friend. She was a compassionate spirit whose passion was caring for her family and others. She loved baking, gardening, reading and most of all, laughing with her family and friends. Chris will be remembered as a selfless, strong, resilient woman who always remained positive, even in tough times. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all those who knew her. Chris is survived by her husband of 55 years, Larry; her four daughters, Kelli, Jamie, Kristin, and Jodi; sons-in-law, Kory, Frank, and Tony; her grandchildren, Billy, Matt, Josh, Kory, Jesse, J.T., Jake, Ashley, Kylie, Alex, Kaitlyn, Amber, and Tony; her great-grandchildren, Peyton, Billy, and Mason. She is also survived by her sister, Gail and brothers, Fred and John. And of course, her sweet dog Pippi. She leaves behind many extended family members that were all close to her heart and many friends that will miss her. "I have fought the fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

