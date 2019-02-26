Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christine Anne PARSONS. View Sign

PARSONS, Christine Anne



(Sauer) age 72, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, February 22, 2019. Born and raised in Milwaukee in 1946, Christine moved to Tampa in 1976. A devoted and loving mother, she raised her three children in Town 'n' Country. She embraced her Midwest roots with frequent trips to Milwaukee to spend precious time with family and friends. Christine is survived by her daughter, Sarah Grant, and husband, David, of Salem, NH; son, Joseph Parsons of Alexandria, VA; and son, Timothy Rakstang of Tampa. She is also survived by her brothers, Charles (Jane) Sauer and Mark Sauer, both of Milwaukee, WI, and Terence Sauer, of Tucson, AZ. She leaves behind many grandchildren, cousins, nieces, and nephews. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her as a kind, giving, and loving person. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a memorial mass on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 10:30 am, at Incarnation Catholic Church, 5124 Gateway Drive, Tampa, FL 33615.

