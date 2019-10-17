Christine BROWN

BROWN, Christine L. 69, of St. Petersburg, passed away October 13, 2019. She retired as manager at Bayfront Medical center and was a member of the Rock of Jesus Church. Her survivors include her children, Arvis Long, Andre Richardson (Jennifer), Zachery Richardson (Selena), LaJaune Jenkins (Kevin), and Bridgette Brown; two brothers, four sisters; 17 grandchildren and a host of great-grand-children, nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles. Viewing is Saturday from 9-10 am. Service will begin Saturday, 10 am at the Rock of Jesus Church.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 17, 2019
