Christine DANIELS
DANIELS, Christine 65, of St. Petersburg, FL, transitioned May 11, 2020. She is survived by her son, Jimmie Daniels Jr.; sisters, Ernestine Brown McCrone, Julia Bookman and LaToya Freeman; brothers, Yohanan Brown, John Wayne Sheeley, and Anthony Carl Sheeley, other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday 3-7 pm. Funeral service Saturday, May 23, 1 pm at Rock of Jesus M.B. Church, 3940 18th Ave. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025

Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
MAY
23
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Rock of Jesus M.B. Church
Funeral services provided by
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
(727) 623-9025
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

