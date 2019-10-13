|
passed away peacefully in Tampa, Florida on October 6, 2019 surrounded by love with her family by her side. She was born to the late Max and Marie Waechter in Bayreuth, Germany and was raised in Coburg's Veste Coburg. She graduated from the University of Munich and later the University of Kansas with a Master's degree in Urban Planning. Christine was married to the late Richard C. Roberson in Germany in 1952, and they lived together in Topeka, Kansas for 28 years until his passing in 1980. She remarried and moved to Tampa, where she is survived by her husband of 37 years, Neil R. Johnson; her daughter, Robyn M. Grooms and son-in-law, Wesley N. Grooms. Christine had an infectious zest for life with a spontaneous flair for adventure. Her laugh and smile would light up a room. Her love for her family was fierce as was her love of animals. She always said, "no animal should suffer or go hungry." Her backyard was a sanctuary for all. Her compassion to help others was evident in her daily life. There were countless times she would overhear a conversation of someone in need and reach into her purse to find any available cash to help them. This desire led to a homeless young man she mentored through college, who later became a successful attorney. She was a pioneer in many ways and nothing in her mind was impossible. She became one of the first female SCCA road race car drivers and won the respect from her peers by placing first in her class in multiple races and third in overall Nationals. Multiple oil companies offered her sponsorships for professional formula racing. She eventually declined them due to her love of design and wanting to remain close to her home and family. Christine was a talented and successful interior designer with portfolios in both commercial and residential design and was highly skilled in anything artistic. She was an avid tennis player with a mean serve and enjoyed boating, cooking, sunsets, and telling stories of her personal experiences during her upbringing in the castle. She loved fresh flowers, both giving and receiving them. Her favorite vacation spot was Vail, Colorado, where she and Neil were married in the Vail Interfaith Chapel and where the mountains and the village reminded her of her home in Bavaria. The world will never be the same without her. She will be more than dearly missed and forever in our hearts. A Celebration of Life event will be announced soon. Condolences may be expressed at www.macdonsaldfuneral.com.
