PAUL, Christine Elizabeth of St. Petersburg, Florida died August 26, 2020 from complications following a stroke in June. Christine was born Dec. 8, 1949 in Newport, Rhode Island. She enjoyed painting, travelling, and volunteering as a docent at the Dali Museum. Christine served the Museum and the volunteers in many ways including as a member of the Volunteer Council and the VC Travel Committee where she served as a co-chairman of the committee. She was a board member of the Plaza Villas I Condominium Association for several years. Christine received a BA in English education from the University of Florida. She retired from the Tampa Bay Times after 28 years where she served as an advertising sales executive managing national corporate accounts. She received many awards and accolades during her employment. Christine was extremely proud to be a member of the Tampa Bay Times Barnes Scholarship committee which selected four deserving high school seniors each year to receive a four-year college scholarship. Christine enjoyed visiting her relatives in Rhode Island and Maryland. She also enjoyed the company of her many friends from the Tampa Bay Times, including Pauline and Rick; and the Dali Museum, especially Diane, Ingrid, and Penny. She kept in close touch with Charlie, her classmate from Dixie Hollins High School. She was grateful for the care and comfort provided by her nurse and friend, Laura. She loved her Maine Coon cats Evie and Sienna. Christine was predeceased by her parents, John and Eleanor Campbell; her brother, Robert Campbell; and her sister, Judith Lynne Campbell. She is survived by her nephew, Scott Campbell of Warner Robins, Georgia; and her cousins, Mary Anne Best of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, and David Campbell of St. Leonard, Maryland and Newport, Rhode Island. A celebration of Christine's life will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Christine can be made to SPCA Tampa Bay.



