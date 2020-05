Or Copy this URL to Share

SADONIS, Christine E. "Chris" 64, of Hudson, Florida, died May 1, 2020. She is survived by sons, Ryan (Katie) and Shawn; loving grandmother to Dominic and Gabriel; siblings, Andrew, David, and Elizabeth. Dobies Funeral Home, Hudson



