Christine SCHWENT
1943 - 2020
SCHWENT, Christine Ingrid 76, of Saint Petersburg Florida, passed away peacefully in her home on October 28, 2020 surrounded by her family. Christine was born in Bad Soden, Germany to Engelbert Rehm and Helene Rehm on November 20, 1943. She married Robert Schwent on February 14, 1996 in St. Petersburg, FL. Christine is preceded in death by her mother and father; brothers, Hienz Konrad, Claus Konrad; and her granddaughter, Taylor Marie Brown. Christine is survived by her husband, Robert Schwent; brother, Hans Konrad; children, Larry (Karen) Craig, Barbi (Scot) Kilburn, Michael Brown, Harold Jr. (Lisa) Brown, Alice (Edward) Noe, Eric (Carrie) Schwent; and grandchildren, Kaci Crook and Ashley Brown. Funeral services will be held graveside at Valle Spring Cemetery in Ste. Genevieve, MO at 1 pm Thursday, Nov. 12. The family of Christine Schwent wishes to extend our sincere thanks Suncoast Hospice.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Valle Spring Cemetery
