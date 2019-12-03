TRAINOR, Christine Marie (Powell) "Tina" passed away November 27, 2019. Tina is survived by her devoted husband, David Trainor; granddaughter, Elizabeth Trainor; daughter, Denise Hurley (Mike); grandchildren, James Jr., David and Sarah Petrylka; daughter, Cindy Vescio; siblings, Glenda VanPetten (Henry), Dottie MontsDeOca, Glen Powell, and Audrey Smith (Larry); and her cherished nieces and nephews. Tina was preceded in death by her son, David and brothers, Bobby and Larry. Please join us Friday, December 6, 48 pm, for a reception to honor Tina at the Carrollwood Community Center, 3515 McFarland Rd., Tampa, FL 33618. Arrangements are entrusted to the Blount & Curry Funeral Home- Carrollwood Chapel, 3207 West Bearss Ave., Tampa, Florida 33618. Please visit online at BlountCurryCarrollwood.com to leave condolences.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 3, 2019